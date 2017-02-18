LMPD: 2 injured after shooting near bus stop in Russell

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Metro Police are investigating after two people were shot at a bus stop in the Russell neighborhood Saturday evening.

Officers responded to the intersection of 28th and Broadway near at TARC bus stop around 7:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said it’s unclear if the victims were getting on or off of a bus or waiting for one.

LMPD’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

