LMPD: Woman accused of setting roommate's bed on fire

Christen McAllister (Photo: LMDC, Custom)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A woman is facing charges after being accused of setting fire to her roommate’s bed Saturday.

According to arrest records, 22-year-old Christen McAllister and her roommate had been in an argument.

Police said McAllister then intentionally set fire to her roommate’s bed while two of her other roommates were inside the building, which she admitted to and was caught on an officer’s body camera.

McAllister faces first-degree arson.

