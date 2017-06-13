LMPD warns of robber targeting 'older' women

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – LMPD sent out a crime warning asking people to be aware of their surroundings after they say two women were robbed at gunpoint Monday morning in the area of Applegate Lane and Smyrna Parkway.

"This is a nice neighborhood, but it wasn't so nice yesterday morning," Debbie said.

A woman who we are identifying only as Debbie says she was one of those victims. She was visiting her mom on Smyrna Parkway, waiting on her back porch when a man approached her.



"He said ‘I'm here to rob you,’ and I'm kind of like, uh, well okay and he said ‘give me all your money,’ I said well my purse is over there on the table," Debbie said.



When he left, she ran to a neighbor's home to call 9-1-1. A horrifying experience made worse knowing she was not the only one targeted yesterday morning.



"Then I heard there was another robbery right down the street, another woman got robbed by the same guy yesterday, so everybody has got to be aware of what is going on because this man has got to be stopped," Debbie said.



Debbie says the robber took $180 and all her credit cards, but he did not scare her into silence.



"I did what I was supposed to, give it up, but now I am doing what I should do I am telling what happened," Debbie said.



According to LMPD, both victims gave very similar descriptions of the robber, Debbie spoke with us, hoping to warn others in the area to be alert.



"Never in a million years would I have thought this, you know and for him to prey on women, and you just don’t expect it at that time of morning," Debbie said. "Let's get the word out there about this man and let’s catch him before somebody does get hurt."

LMPD described the suspect as a black male with a light complexion, 20-30 years of age. Five-foot-six to 5-feet-9-inches tall average build, armed with a handgun. They say he may be in the company of a white female with dark hair, late teens to mid-20’s with a tattoo on her left thigh.

If you have any information on these cases or that suspect you are asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

Here is the crime alert from LMPD:

© 2017 WHAS-TV