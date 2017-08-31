LMPD to brief media on 1990 homicide involving Louisville woman

Patrice Corley

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- A news conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. regarding a homicide investigation dating back more than 20 years ago.

The body of Patrice Corley was found in April of 1990, outside an Ohio gas station. Corley was from Louisville.

An autopsy determined she died of blunt force trauma after being hit in the head.

Her DNA was placed into a national database and was only discovered to be Corley after her family submitted DNA in 2016.

Detectives in Ohio are now working with Louisville police on the investigation.

© 2017 WHAS-TV