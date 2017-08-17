LMPD: Suspect steals detective's credit card number

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Louisville Metro Police detective finds himself the victim of a credit card skimming crime.
Noslen Hernandez faces several charges after investigators say he stole that detective's personal credit card number using it to charge at least $250 in fuel.
When officers searched Hernandez's home, they say they found a device used to put stolen credit card numbers and names onto blank cards.
Police say Hernandez is currently on federal probation for related crimes from Miami.
