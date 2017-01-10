LMPD: Suspect sought in multiple robberies

(Photo: LMPD, Custom)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Metro Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for multiple robberies.

Police say the man robbed a BP gas station in the 7400 block of New LaGrange Road, a Speedy Mart in the 2300 block of Lexington Road, Shell Oil in the 2900 block of Brownsboro Road and a Valero in the 1000 block of Zorn Avenue. Police did not elaborate on the exact dates of these robberies.

The man is seen in the surveillance stills wearing all black clothing, including a hoodie and possibly driving a white Nissan Armada.

If you have any information on the identity of this man, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.