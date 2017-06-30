LMPD seeks help in finding man accused of Old Louisville robberies

(Photo: LMPD)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Louisville Metro Police are asking for your help to find a man they say is responsible for robberies in Old Louisville.

LMPD posted a picture of the suspect and a woman on their Facebook page. Police say the man in the orange has used a box-cutter style knife to rob people in the area of South 4th Street and West Oak Street. He seriously injured one person.

LMPD is looking to identify both the man and woman in this photo.

If you have any information that could help them, you're asked to call the anonymous tip line 574-LMPD.

