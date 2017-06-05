LMPD seeking person of interest in antique store theft

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Metro Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a person of interest after a theft at a local antique store.

Police say the theft occurred at the Mellwood Antiques & Interiors store in the 1800 block of Mellwood Avenue. The crime happened on March 5 but wasn’t reported until recently.

Surveillance video posted on LMPD’s Facebook page shows an older white male taking the statue and leaving the scene in what appeared to be a black Ford Explorer.





Statue Thief "Do you know who I am?" LMPD needs your help in identifying the following statue thief. On March 5, this man stole a statue from Mellwood Antiques & Interiors and left in what appears to be a black Ford Explorer. Anyone with information on his identity or the whereabouts of the statue is encouraged to call the LMPD tip line at 502-574-LMPD(5673) #LMPD #ourLouisville #StatueThief Posted by Louisville Metro Police Department on Monday, June 5, 2017

If you have any information on the suspect’s identity or whereabouts of the statue, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

The photo below is of the stolen statue.

(Photo: Mellwood Antiques and Interiors)

