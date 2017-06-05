LMPD seeking person of interest in antique store theft

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Metro Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a person of interest after a theft at a local antique store.
Police say the theft occurred at the Mellwood Antiques & Interiors store in the 1800 block of Mellwood Avenue. The crime happened on March 5 but wasn’t reported until recently.
Surveillance video posted on LMPD’s Facebook page shows an older white male taking the statue and leaving the scene in what appeared to be a black Ford Explorer.
If you have any information on the suspect’s identity or whereabouts of the statue, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.
The photo below is of the stolen statue.
