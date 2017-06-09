LMPD seeking information after carjackings in West Broadway corridor

LMPD generic graphic police.jpg (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The Louisville Metro Police Department is warning the public after two violent carjackings in the West Broadway corridor.

LMPD says it is still early into the investigations of the incidents; however, the suspect is at large in both cases.

The suspect appears to be targeting occupied vehicles in parking lots, LMPD said.

One of the carjackings ended in an attempted sexual assault. The suspect was also armed. The carjackings happened between 36th and Shawnee Park on Broadway.

LMPD posted a video to their Facebook page on Friday, June 9, featuring Lt. David Allen who talked about safety tips and requested any information to be called into the department’s tip line. The department’s anonymous tip line is 574-LMPD.

The department is not releasing any more information at this time.

