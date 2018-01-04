LMPD searching for suspects in carjacking that injured 2

Juileon Brady is facing multiple charges, including robbery, reckless driving, and evading police.

Louisville, Ky. (WHAS11) - Metro Police are searching for a carjacking suspect after a chase left two Louisville Metro Police officers injured yesterday.



The carjacking happened in the Bardstown Road area and ended in downtown Louisville by Norton Hospital.

The victim's phone was still in the car, and police were able to track the suspects down with the "Find My iPhone" app.

After a brief pursuit, police arrested 18-year-old Juileon Brady. He is facing multiple charges, including robbery, reckless driving and evading police. He is being held on a $50,000 bond.

The second suspect got away. LMPD officers are looking for any information on that second suspect.

Two officers had minor injuries after crashing their car in the pursuit.

