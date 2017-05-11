LMPD searching for suspect in murder of toddler

Jerrel Holloway mugshot (Photo: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- LMPD are asking the public for help to locate a murder suspect.

Jerrel Holloway is wanted for the murder of 2-year-old Timia Renee Taylor.

Taylor died of blunt force trauma after an incident in the Shawnee Gardens apartments in February of 2016.

If you have any information on Holloway’s location call 574-LMPD or 911. Do not approach the suspect.

© 2017 WHAS-TV