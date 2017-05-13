LMPD searching for man who fled after Saturday pursuit

Stuart Timmonds (Photo: Custom)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man they say fled after a pursuit Saturday.

Police said Stuart Timmonds, 34, is wanted for an escape warrant and stolen vehicle charges.

According to their report, Timmonds led officers on a pursuit that began on 26th and St. Xavier around 7 p.m. Police said they knew he was wanted and tried to initiate a traffic stop.

Timmonds fled running off the roadway at Cane Run Road at the Greenbelt Highway.

When he crashed the vehicle, he fled on foot near the flood wall and has not been located.

If you have any information or know his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

