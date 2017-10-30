LMPD searching for Bardstown Road bank robbery suspect

(Photo: LMPD, Custom)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Metro Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect responsible for bank robbery on Bardstown Road.

Police say the incident happened on Oct. 27 at the MainSource Bank in the 6500 block of Bardstown Road just after 1:30 p.m.

According to police, the suspect approached a teller window and presented a demand note asking for money.

No one was injured in this robbery.

The suspect is described as a white male with a thin build, around 5-foot-7-inches to 5-foot-8-inches tall, weighing around 140 to 150-pounds and around 30 to 40-years-old.

If you have seen this individual, you are asked to call Louisville Metro Police’s Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

