LMPD responding to shooting at 24th and Jefferson

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 6:31 PM. EDT June 23, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- LMPD is at the scene of a shooting near 24th and Jefferson Streets.

According to MetroSafe, there are reports that two people have been shot.

WHAS11 is at the scene to gather information. 

