LMPD releases video of store robbery, seeking information from public

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The Louisville Metro Police Department is hoping the surveillance video of a convenience store robbery that happened earlier this year will be solved with the public’s help.

This video is from January 10, just before 9 p.m. Police say the suspect entered the Speedway at 1415 Lyndon Lane with a weapon, demanded and received money from the business, and fled on foot.

No one was injured during this robbery.

LMPD needs your assistance identifying the man, they say is black, with a dark complexion, in his twenties, about 6 feet tall and 170-180 lbs.

Any information can be sent in anonymously to 574-LMPD.

