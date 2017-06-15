LMPD releases new information on robber targeting ‘older' women

LMPD generic graphic police.jpg (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The Louisville Metro Police Department is continuing to warn the public about a suspect police say is robbing people at gunpoint in the areas of Okolona, Highview, and PRP.

The first two robberies happened on Monday, June 12, in the area of Applegate Lane and Smyrna Parkway.

Two more robberies were reported to police on Thursday, June 15. One in the 7th Division at 3:20 a.m. and another in the 3rd Division at 9:40 a.m.

LMPD described the suspect as a black male with a light complexion, 20-30 years of age. Five-foot-six to 5-feet-9-inches tall average build, armed with a handgun. Police say the male is well groomed, has “nice teeth,” and a clean cut beard. The police released this description of the female: white with dark hair, late teens to mid-20’s with a tattoo on her left thigh. After Thursday's incidents, police said, the female may appear "dirty looking."

If you have any information on these cases or that suspect you are asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

© 2017 WHAS-TV