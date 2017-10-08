1 man dead in officer-involved shooting

One person injured in shooting on Fern Valley Rd. (Photo: WHAS11 Staff)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--A man is dead after a shooting involving two officers in the Okolona neighborhood.

The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. Sunday on Fern Valley Road near Industrial Blvd.

Police went to the area after getting a call about shots fired at a business.

That's when police say a man came out of the business with a gun.

Chief Conrad says two officers are now on administrative leave.

No officers were hurt, but the department says others were in the building and were taken to the hospital.

Authorities are now looking over body camera video before releasing more information.



