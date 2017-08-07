LMPD: Mom set fire to home with husband, children inside

A fire at a home on Filson Fields Court.

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Police have arrested a Louisville mother after investigators say she started a fire in a home with her children and husband inside.

Maria Gutierrez is facing arson charges stemming from that fire on Aug. 3 in Okolona.

According to arrest documents, Gutierrez was arguing with her husband when she told him she would kill him and then set the house on fire.

She then reportedly set one of her husband's shirts on fire inside the closet.

Her husband was able to get their 8-year-old and baby out of the house safely and firefighters put the fire out.

Police say Gutierrez ran off before they got there but she was later found and arrested.

