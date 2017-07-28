LMPD: Man nakedly attacks woman at Louisville apartment building

Robert Parrish is accused of attacking a woman at a Louisville apartment building. (Photo: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Police have arrested a man accused of nakedly attacking a woman at a downtown Louisville apartment building.

Metro police say Robert Parrish assaulted a woman Thursday in an elevator at the Blanton House Apartments.

According to the arrest report, the victim told officers Parrish smacked her in the face and choked her.

Officers say Parrish appeared to be very drunk and tried to assault first responders. He's being held at Metro Corrections and is facing an assault charge.



© 2017 WHAS-TV