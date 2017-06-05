LMPD: Man disrupts traffic, attempts to kidnap 10-year-old from car

Tyler Atkins (Photo: LMDC, Custom)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A man is facing serious charges after police say he disrupted traffic and attempted to pull a child out of a vehicle Sunday night.

Police say the bizarre incident happened around 10:43 p.m. in the 400 block of East Market Street where they say 37-year-old Tyler Atkins began running in and out of traffic, causing drivers to swerve to avoid hitting him.

They say a victim and her family’s vehicle stopped and Atkins approached, striking the glass with a rock. Police then say Atkins attempted to pull a 10-year-old girl out of the rear passenger window. According to an arrest report, the child fought back to protect herself. The child suffered bruising and pain to her arm.

Officers say Atkins could have caused the child “serious bodily injury” attempting to pull her into a busy intersection with traffic.

Atkins was arrested a short time later on East Market and Jackson Streets.

He’s facing attempted kidnapping, wanton endangerment, assault and disorderly conduct.

Atkins is currently housed at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $50,000 cash bond.

He’s expected back in court on June 15.

