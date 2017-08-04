LMPD: Man confesses to shooting near Evangel school

Tevin Steele (Photo: LMDC, Custom)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A man is in custody following a Thursday shooting near a school in Okolona.

Police say Tevin Steele, 23, admitted to firing the gun responsible for the chaos along Minor Lane, near the Evangel Christian School. He was arraigned Friday morning.

Police say they found shell casings just outside the school perimeter.

They say the school was not a target of the shooting.

Steele is facing charges including wanton endangerment and unlawful possession of a weapon on school property.

He’s being held at Metro Corrections on a $25,000 bond.

Steele is expected back in court on Aug. 14.

© 2017 WHAS-TV