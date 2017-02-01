LMPD makes arrest in Dec. 2 deadly shooting

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – A 34-year-old man was arrested on Jan. 31 and is facing a murder charge in the death of Fernandez K. Bowman.
LMPD says Quenton Seville Hall was involved in this deadly shooting.
Bowman was found dead with a gunshot wound on Dec. 2 in the 1600 block of South 25th Street. Police said Bowman was shot and killed while he was driving a car. The car was found crashed into a house near Algonquin Park.
The arrest was made by the Louisville Metro Police Department Narcotics Detectives.
