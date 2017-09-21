LMPD looking for help in ID'ing robbery suspect

(Photo: provided by LMPD)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for your help in identifying a suspect, they say, brandished a handgun and demanded money from the Soul Train Clothing store, in the 400 block of W. Chestnut Street, before fleeing on Sept. 18.

LMPD said the suspect entered the business at 2:45 p.m., selected multiple items and approached the counter.

That is when he demanded the money.

No one was injured in the robbery.

The suspect’s description is as follows: medium build, 5’7”-5’9”, 160-180 lbs. and 18-25-years-old.

If you have information on this case or suspect, you are asked to call 502-574-LMPD (5673). You can remain anonymous.

