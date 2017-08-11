LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Life or death moments for one Louisville Metro Police dog.

“I seen the officers grab the dog and grab the gloves and everything just started going crazy,” said Keith Price, a property manager.

Price says he saw officers searching one of the units on the property. The dog somehow was exposed to an open package of heroin. The effect of the drug was immediate and so was the officers’ reaction to save her.

“I noticed them giving the dog something up his nose and he said, 'Oh, yeah,..he got it. He got it,’” Price said.

That something was the life-saving drug Narcan. It's used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose in humans but officers had to give their K-9 Josie three doses to save her life.

“I'm an animal lover myself and to hear something like that...it's very heartbreaking,” Price said.

Police say officers were able to get Josie to Shively Animal Hospital where she recovered and is expected to be OK. But it's an incident that's shaken up the local business.

“It's something we need to get educated on so when we go into these units to clean them out we are prepared to deal with a situation like that,” Price said.

Three people--Angela Hughes, Rickey Forney, and James Forney--were arrested and charged trafficking drugs and the assault of a service animal.

The storage unit owners say that their tenants are on monthly contracts and the people who rented this particular storage unit will now have their contract terminated.



