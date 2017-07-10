LMPD is looking for help in ID'ing suspect in business robberies

The Louisville Metro Police Department is looking to identify a man they say robbed two businesses. (Photo: provided by LMPD)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who robbed a Pizza Hut and a laundromat.

LMPD says on June 7 at 8:30 p.m. the suspect entered the Pizza Hut and indicated he had a weapon and proceeded to demand money, which he received. The suspect fled the business. The suspect returned to the same Pizza Hut on June 9 at 12:47 p.m. and indicated he had a weapon and robbed the business.

Again, on June 24 at 9:02 p.m. the suspect entered a business called Laundry Connection. It is located on South 4th Street. He indicated he was armed and demanded cash, according to LMPD.

No one was injured in any of the robberies.

LMPD is asking anyone with information on the suspect’s identity to call 574-LMPD. You can remain anonymous.

The suspect is of medium build, 5'5" - 5'8", 160-180 lbs., and 30-40-years-old.





