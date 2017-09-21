LMPD investigating triple shooting in California neighborhood

A shooting investigation near Victory Park in Louisville on Sept. 21, 2017. (Photo: Ana Rivera)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a triple shooting in the 2200 block of Greenwood Avenue.

Police say three males were shot. One is deceased and two are in critical condition.

The shooting happened near Victory Park.

No arrests have been made.

Officials say the scene of the shooting is now secure.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED.

© 2017 WHAS-TV