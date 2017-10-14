LMPD investigating shooting on I-264 East near Crums Lane

Stock photo. (Photo: Thinkstock)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Metro Police are working the scene of an apparent shooting near Shively.

Police say the incident happened on Interstate 264 East near Crums Lane, according to MetroSafe.

No other information about the shooting was immediately available.

All eastbound lanes of I-264 are completely shut down.

WHAS11 News has a crew headed to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.

© 2017 WHAS-TV