LMPD investigating shooting on 28th and Chesnut

Metro police investigating two shooting

Bethanni Williams, WHAS 4:56 AM. EST January 12, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--Metro Police are investigating a shooting on 28th and Chesnut.

One person was taken to the hospital. There's no word on the person's condition.

Police have not made any arrests.

(© 2017 WHAS)


