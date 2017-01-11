Close LMPD investigating shooting on 28th and Chesnut Metro police investigating two shooting Bethanni Williams, WHAS 4:56 AM. EST January 12, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--Metro Police are investigating a shooting on 28th and Chesnut.One person was taken to the hospital. There's no word on the person's condition.Police have not made any arrests. (© 2017 WHAS) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Local principal helping to build new school Louisville restaurant named best in nation Superchefs set to reopen after flooding Kentucky Republicans pass 7 bills in one day Former JCPS teacher requests probation 1 arrested after Shelby County shooting 1 year since death of Gynnya McMillen 7 day forecast 1/11 Letter blames governor for UofL probation A closer look at Allegiant Airlines More Stories LMPD arrest suspect in city's first homicide of 2017 Jan 12, 2017, 4:19 a.m. Silent movement one year after death of Gynnya McMillen Jan 11, 2017, 10:49 p.m. LMAS looking to change ordinance after hog rescue Jan 11, 2017, 10:54 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs