LMPD investigating overnight shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--LMPD is investigating a shooting in the 3700 block of East Wheatmore Dr. which is near Manslick Road.

The shooting happened before 3 a.m. Thursday.

One person was shot and taken to the hospital however, the victim's condition is not known at this time.

No word on any arrests in this investigation.

If you have any information that can help please call police at 574-LMPD.

