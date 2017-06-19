LMPD investigating January Lyndon robbery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Metro Police are asking for the public’s help in solving an old case.
Police say video surveillance captured a man who allegedly robbed the Speedway in Lyndon back in January.
In the footage, the suspect held a gun to the cashier, took money and then ran away.
Police describe the suspect as a black male in his early to mid-20’s with a dark complexion and a thin build.
If you have any information, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.
