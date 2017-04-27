LMPD investigating 3-year-old shot by child

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--A freak accident is now under investigation.

Police believe a child accidently shot a 3-year-old.

The shooting happened Wednesday in the 1000 block of west Jefferson Street.

The child was taken to Norton Children's hospital with non-life threatening injuries.



LMPD is continuing to investigate the case.

No word is charges will be filed against anyone.

© 2017 WHAS-TV