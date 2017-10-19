Man shot, killed in Russell neighborhood

groovy_investigation_generic_graphic.jpg (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting at 28th and Elliott Avenue.

This shooting happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. Thursday and LMPD's second division responded to the scene.

One man is dead. LMPD has not released his identity or his age. Witnesses told WHAS11 the victim was 25-years-old.

Police said they have one person in custody but won't say if that person is a suspect in this shooting.

This shooting happened in the Russell neighborhood.

LMPD said they are continuing to gather information and if anyone has any information, please call 574-LMPD.

One officer was involved in a crash at 18th and Oak. LMPD said they believe the officer was rushing to the scene of the Russell shooting when the crash happened.

LMPD the officer was not injured in the crash but there were minor injuries from the other vehicle involved. At least two vehicles were involved in this crash, that includes the officer's vehicle.

