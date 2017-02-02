LMPD investigates early morning homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--Louisville Metro Police are still searching for a killer after a young man was found shot to death early Thursday morning in the Russell Neighborhood.

The shooting happened near West Muhammad Ali Boulevard and 10th street just after 3 a.m. When police arrived they found a man believed to be in his 20’s shot to death in an apartment complex.

As police continue to investigate, people living around the area say they’re tired of the violence.

“Around about 3 or 3:15, that's when I heard the shots but I didn't come outside,” recalls Tywayne Miller.

Not long after, Miller got a knock at his door. It was Metro Police asking if he'd seen what happened.

He didn’t see the deadly crime but when he eventually came outside, he says he saw the victim's body, a disturbing image causing him to question how long he'll stay at the apartments.

“I'm thinking about moving, it's just getting too close to home,” said Miller.

Police spent the morning searching for witnesses and evidence. This murder comes on the heels of several other homicides during the last few days involving younger victims and LMPD says it needs the community to step up to help stop the violence.

“This is a tune that's being sung too many times in our community and again, it's unfortunate with the death. It's incumbent upon the individuals that may have information to give it to us so we can find the person or persons responsible for this,” said LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell.

Police have not made any arrests in the case. If anyone has information that could help they’re asked to call police on the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

(© 2017 WHAS)