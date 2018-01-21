LMPD investigates after 3 show up to hospital shot

Crime tape, stock image. (Photo: Luka Lajst, Thinkstock)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police are investigating after three people showed at a hospital with gunshot wounds.

Police say they responded to Suburban Hospital in the 4000 block of Dutchmans Lane around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Two of the victims were transported to University Hospital, one in critical condition and the other with non-life threatening injuries. The third victim remained at Suburban Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to LMPD’s investigation, they believe the shooting happened in the 8400 block of Ambrosse Lane.

They do not have any suspects at this time.

