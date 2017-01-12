LMPD arrest suspect in city's first homicide of 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)-- LMPD has arrested the person responsible for the city's first homicide.

LaQuinta S. Pearson has been arrested and charged with murder. Police say she and the victim who are cousins, got into a confrontation which lead to the victim being stabbed.

The stabbing happened around 1 a.m. Thursday in the Park Hill Housing complex on South 11th St.

Police said they found a man stabbed to death outside an apartment.

LMPD said they aren't sure if anybody actually witnessed this crime, but they are talking to people in the area to try and get more information.

The victim's name hasn't been released, but that will likely come out from the coroner within the next few days.

