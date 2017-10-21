LMPD investigate shooting in Valley Station

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police are investigating after a man apparently shot at officers in Valley Station Saturday.

According to MetroSafe officials, officers responded around 3:40 p.m. in the 10300 block of Dixie Highway, not too far from Bethany Cemetery.

Police say the subject reportedly fired shots at officers before turning the gun on themselves.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The condition of the subject wasn’t immediately available.

WHAS11 has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story as information becomes available.

