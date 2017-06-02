LMPD investigate homicide in South Louisville

Crime scene on Halsey Court (Photo: Heather Fountaine)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police are investigating a fatal shooting on Halsey Court in South Louisville.

It happened at the Washington Park Square Apartments around 6:30 p.m.

Residents were shocked, saying they didn’t hear any gunshots.

“All I heard was a bunch of sirens and I looked out my front door and didn't see nothing, and my husband looked out the back door and said we need to go get the kids because there's a bunch of cops over here,” Angela Elliott said.

Police say a young man in his twenties was found shot outside on Halsey Court. He then died at the hospital.

Angela Elliott says her young children were nearby when it happened.

“There was a guy that got shot in a black car and my son said he had seen two suspects running from the scene,” Elliott said.

Police say they're still looking for suspects; however, as WHAS11 spoke with Elliott, another neighbor walked up saying, “They want everybody, civilians away from here because they're afraid for people's lives,”

Police told WHAS11 it was because of a potential SWAT situation. A police spokesperson told us they wanted people inside for their own safety.

“We are going to be going inside one of the residences to see if there might be any additional evidence, or perhaps anyone inside that residence that may have additional information that they might need to give us,” Alicia Smiley, LMPD spokesperson, said.

The violence makes Elliott worry, especially for her kids.

“I'm afraid of them getting shot by stray bullets. It’s bad,” Elliott said.

