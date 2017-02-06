LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Authorities are looking for answers after two people were found dead in a Germantown apartment building Monday.
Officers responded to the Germantown Mill Lofts in the 900 block of Goss Avenue around 7 p.m.
Details surrounding the incident and how the two were found are not known at this time.
WHAS11 News will update this article as information becomes available.
(© 2017 WHAS)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs