LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Authorities are looking for answers after two people were found dead in a Germantown apartment building Monday.

Officers responded to the Germantown Mill Lofts in the 900 block of Goss Avenue around 7 p.m.

Details surrounding the incident and how the two were found are not known at this time.

