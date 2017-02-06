WHAS
Bodies of 2 discovered in Germantown apartment, police say

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 8:15 PM. EST February 06, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Authorities are looking for answers after two people were found dead in a Germantown apartment building Monday.

Officers responded to the Germantown Mill Lofts in the 900 block of Goss Avenue around 7 p.m.

Details surrounding the incident and how the two were found are not known at this time.

WHAS11 News will update this article as information becomes available. 

