LMPD continuing to investigate Cherokee Triangle shooting

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The man who was fatally shot at Cherokee Triangle on Sunday, Nov. 5, was armed, according to police, and the police believe he shot the suspect during the attempted robbery.

Thirty-year-old Jason Spencer was walking with his wife after visiting relatives in the area on Sunday. Just after 7 p.m. an altercation occurred with a 15-year-old, who is in custody, and another male, who police are looking for now.

Shots were fired during the altercation and the 15-year-old was injured and Spencer was fatally wounded.

The 15-year-old was later found at 11th and Hill streets.

A description of the second male has not been released.

Spencer and his wife were just recently married. A vigil was held in honor of Spencer Monday night.

