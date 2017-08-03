LMPD Chief Conrad: ‘'We are Astonished'' by court's decision to release murder suspect from jail

LMPD Chief Steve Conrad

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Steve Conrad released a statement following a murder suspect’s release to the home incarceration program.

Deandre Williams was arrested and charged with murder following a deadly shooting in the 1200 block of Brashear court in the Park Hill neighborhood on Wednesday, Aug. 2.

Conrad said in a statement on Facebook, “We are astonished and incredibly disappointed today, at the court’s decision to release this man from jail, less than 24 hours after having been taken into custody….”

Conrad said the department’s frustration with the court’s decision does not compare to that of the victim’s family.

The following is Conrad’s full statement from Facebook:

“Yesterday, Deandre Williams was arrested and charged with murder by LMPD’s Homicide Unit for the fatal shooting that occurred in the 1200 Block of Brashear Court in the Parkhill neighborhood. This arrest was made after Mr. Williams provided investigators with a complete, Mirandized statement admitting his intentional involvement with this shooting.

We are astonished and incredibly disappointed today, at the court’s decision to release this man from jail, less than 24 hours after having been taken into custody and charged with the intentional shooting and killing of Robert Leachman.

There is little doubt that our frustration with this decision pales in comparison to the outrage that is being felt by the family and loved ones of the victim in this case.

This decision will not dissuade the men and women of LMPD from our continued commitment to vigorously pursuing justice for the victim of this, or any other crime.”

