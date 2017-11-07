LMPD asks for public's help in locating stolen Harley

Police in Louisville say this stolen Harley was supposedly seen on Preston Highway and Dixie Highway. If you have any information on this stolen motorcycle call the tip line at 574-LMPD. (Photo: LMPD Facebook page)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a stolen Harley.

The motorcycle was taken on Nov. 4 around 5 p.m. in the 3300 block of Northwestern Parkway.

LMPD said, in a post to Facebook, the Harley was supposedly seen around Preston Highway at a Toys for Tots Drive and on Dixie Highway in front of Dixie Manor, with a group of other bikers.

The police department asks anyone with information to call the tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). You can remain anonymous.

© 2017 WHAS-TV