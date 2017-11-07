LMPD asks for public's help in locating stolen Harley

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a stolen Harley.
The motorcycle was taken on Nov. 4 around 5 p.m. in the 3300 block of Northwestern Parkway.
LMPD said, in a post to Facebook, the Harley was supposedly seen around Preston Highway at a Toys for Tots Drive and on Dixie Highway in front of Dixie Manor, with a group of other bikers.
The police department asks anyone with information to call the tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). You can remain anonymous.
