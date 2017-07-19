LMPD asks for help in violent carjacking case in Park DuValle

LMPD generic graphic police.jpg (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – Louisville Metro Police is asking for your help after a violent carjacking in the Park DuValle neighborhood on Tuesday.

A man approached a woman and her 4-year-old son in the 3100 block of William G. Weathers Drive on Tuesday demanding her car keys.

That suspect pistol whipped her and shot her in the arm, then stole her car.

If you have any information you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

