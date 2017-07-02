LMPD asks for help identifying 3 responsible for Big Four Bridge graffiti

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Metro Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three suspects who they say spray painted graffiti on the Big Four Bridge.

Police say the incident happened on June 29 around 12:38 a.m. but says the actual tagging doesn’t happen until 1 a.m.

They say three subjects, two white males and one white female are responsible.

If you have any information on their identities or whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

