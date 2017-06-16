WHAS
LMPD arrest man, charge him with murder of 18-year-old

WHAS11.com staff , WHAS 11:23 AM. EDT June 16, 2017

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The Louisville Metro Police Department arrested a man who they say killed 18-year-old Jericho Moore on June 6 in the 2700 block of Dumesnil Street.

Charles Barnes, 26, is facing charges of murder and tampering with physical evidence.

Barnes was identified by witnesses and placed himself in the area around the time of the murder.

Moore was found dead near an abandoned vehicle in the backyard of a vacant home on June 7.

