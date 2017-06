Gemehr O. Murphy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--LMPD has arrested two suspects in connection with Manslick homicide.

Police have arrested and charged 18-year-old Gemehr O. Murphy and a 16-year-old with murder, tampering with physical evidence, and theft of firearms.

LMPD say Murphy and the 16-year-old shot and killed Justin Kern June 9 at Kern's apartment complex.

