LMPD: 2 charged, accused of skimming credit cards

Dainier Negreira Arias and Roberto Lopez Pino (Photo: LMDC, Custom)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Two men are in custody after being accused of skimming credit cards.

Roberto Lopez Pino and Dainier Negreira Arias were arrested Friday, according to LMPD.

Police say they were conducting a credit card skimming investigation when they notice Pino and Arias at several different gas stations using a re-encoded credit card to purchase large amounts of diesel fuel.

After police searched the men, they found several re-encoded credit and gift cards.

Both men are facing charges for false making of a credit card among other charges.

Pino and Negreira are being held at Metro Corrections and are expected to appear in court on Aug. 29.

