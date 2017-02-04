LMPD: 1 injured in Beecher Terrace shooting

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Metro Police are investigating the city’s latest shooting.

Police responded to the area of the 400 block of Simmons Court near the Beecher Terrace Housing Complex in the Russell neighborhood around 11:45 p.m.

Officers said the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. No other details were given.

If you have any information on this shooting, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

