Leitchfield man arrested, charged with animal cruelty

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A Leitchfield man is facing has been arrested and charged with animal cruelty.

Greg Rigdon, 56, was charged with second-degree animal cruelty.

Rigdon received a complaint from animal control about several animals in distress and needing serious veterinary care.

Officials went back to the home the next day and seized a beagle and four beagle pups.

The beagles were taken to the Leitchfield Veterinarian Clinic where they thought one of them would have to be euthanized. The sick beagle was given medication and around the clock care and is expected to survive. Officials say the beagle is being fostered with a caring family.

Rigdon is being held at the Grayson County Detention Center and could face other charges.

