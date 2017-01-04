LaRue Co. princpal charged in child pron case

(Photo: Hardin County Detention Center)

LARUE CO., Ky. (WHAS11) – A LaRue County Principal, Stephen Kyle Goodlett, has been charged with possession of child pornography. Court documents reveal he was sharing these images on the internet.



The documents say in September a 15-year-old girl came to police after her nude photos appeared on a website. Authorities say they were able to trace the photos back to Goodlett's computer.

In a recorded interview, court records say he told detectives he confiscated students' phones and then would save the pictures off of their phones so he could post them on a Russian-based website.

In October, Goodlett was released from jail on bond.