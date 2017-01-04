WHAS
Close
Closings Alert 4 closing alerts
Weather Alert 28 weather alerts
Close

LaRue Co. princpal charged in child pron case

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 11:34 PM. EST January 04, 2017

LARUE CO., Ky. (WHAS11) – A LaRue County Principal, Stephen Kyle Goodlett, has been charged with possession of child pornography. Court documents reveal he was sharing these images on the internet.

The documents say in September a 15-year-old girl came to police after her nude photos appeared on a website. Authorities say they were able to trace the photos back to Goodlett's computer.    

In a recorded interview, court records say he told detectives he confiscated students' phones and then would save the pictures off of their phones so he could post them on a Russian-based website.          

In October, Goodlett was released from jail on bond.  


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories