Ky. woman, fiancé charged in underage sex case

Stephanie Smith and Robert Mitchell are accused of arranging to meet with a minor online with intent to engage in sex acts.

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- An Elizabethtown, Ky. nanny is accused of helping to arrange a meeting with her 43-year-old fiancé and a minor, with the intent to engage in sex acts, and bring children along for the trip.

Thirty-year-old Stephanie Smith and Robert Mitchell appeared in court on Tuesday, July 11, after police arrested them in Louisville Monday.

The investigation started with an undercover investigator from the Attorney General's Office, which according to court documents, arranged a meeting with the pair by posing as someone underage online.

The two were arrested after showing up for that meeting.

According to the arrest citation, Smith was not only with Mitchell for the meeting but helped arrange it.

During Tuesday's court appearance, Smith told the judge she was a nanny.

Police say when they found Smith and Mitchell there were two children, a 3 and 6-year-old, also in the car.

Smith told the judge those were not her children but at this point, it's unclear if she was their nanny.

Police also found meth and marijuana in the vehicle.

Smith and Mitchell are both being held at Metro Corrections on $25,000 cash bond. They're expected back in court on July 21.

